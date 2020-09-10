Chloé Zhao’s ‘Nomandland’ to premiere on TIFF opening weekend

TIFF Co-Heads Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey have announced that ‘Nomadland’, directed by TIFF Ebert Director Award honouree Chloé Zhao, will screen at TIFF Bell Lightbox in Cinema 1 on Friday, September 11. The film’s Canadian premiere will take place at 10am EDT.

‘Nomadland’ will be available to international accredited press; the first public screening also takes place on Friday at the RBC Lakeside Drive-In at Ontario Place at 9:15pm. Zhao and Frances McDormand, who stars in Nomadland, will introduce the film live via Bell Digital Cinema.

“This year, we moved away from competing with our colleagues at autumn festivals and committed instead to collaboration,” stated Bailey and Vicente. “We are offering our festivals as a united platform for the best cinema we can find. We’re here to serve the filmmakers, audiences, journalists, and industry members who keep the film ecosystem thriving. We need to do that together.”

In partnership with Telluride Film Festival, Nomadland will also screen to public audiences in Los Angeles at the Rose Bowl drive-in at 7:30pm PDT/10:30pm EDT. Zhao’s intimate film was originally due to premiere at Telluride’s now-cancelled 2020 event, which was scheduled to take place over the Labour Day weekend. The Venice Film Festival will screen Nomadland at 1pm CDT at the Sala Grande, also in solidarity with Telluride and TIFF.

The 45th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival runs September 10–19, 2020.