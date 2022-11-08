INDIA

Chola-era bronze idols recovered from German couple’s home in Auroville

The Idol Wing of Tamil Nadu Police has recovered three Chola-era idols from the home of a German couple in Auroville.

The idols of Lord Nataraja, Amman and Chandrasekhara, were seized from the residence of Poppo Pingel, 80 and his wife Mona, following a search operation conducted by a special team headed by inspector Indira on Monday.

The idols were found hidden in the first floor attic of the house.

The idol wing swung into action after receiving credible information from a source about the bronzes believed to be worth crores of rupees.

Police officials said Poppo Pingel neither had any papers nor answers on how the idols came into his possession.

“A probe is on to find out if the German national was previously involved in smuggling antique idols from India into Germany and about the persons from whom he had purchased or sourced the idols,” Jayanth Murali, DGP, IW CID, stated on Tuesday.

20221108-125404

