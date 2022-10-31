HEALTHWORLD

Cholera could become ‘endemic’ if Lebanon fails to curb spread

NewsWire
0
0

Lebanese caretaker Health Minister Firass Abiad warned that cholera could become “endemic” in the country if it failed to curb the spread of the disease.

Making the remarks during a visit to public hospitals in the Bekaa Valley on Sunday, Abiad urged Lebanon to grasp the “golden opportunity” to stop the transmission, as “the epidemic is still in its infancy and can be stopped”, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Health Ministry has been monitoring preparedness work in securing enough hospital beds for a possible surge in cholera patients, Abia added.

He warned that the epidemic would not only impact Lebanon’s health sector but also agri-products exports and tourism.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal disease that can kill within hours if left untreated, and the supply of safe water and sanitation is critical to the prevention and control of its transmission, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO published a fact sheet on cholera in March, saying a cholera-endemic area is an area where confirmed cholera cases were detected during the last three years with evidence of local transmission, meaning the cases are not imported from elsewhere.

The Ministry’s updated Cholera Surveillance Report shows that Lebanon logged 10 new confirmed cases and one new death, bringing the respective totals to 381 and 17, respectively.

The WHO said in its report that on October 6, the Lebanese Health Ministry notified it of two lab culture-confirmed cholera cases reported from the northern part of the country, which represents the first such outbreak in the country since 1993.

20221031-095003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    27 school students test Covid-19 positive in TN’s Dharapuram

    1 dies, 24 taken ill post funeral feast in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

    Kerala sees daily Covid cases continuing to dip, TPR at 22.31

    India’s Covid recovery rate goes past 97%