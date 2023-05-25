HEALTHLIFESTYLEWORLD

Cholera death toll rises to 17 in South Africa

NewsWire
0
0

A total of 17 people have died of cholera since its recent outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of South Africa’s administrative capital Pretoria, the Department of Health in Gauteng Province said.

To date, the number of laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera has reached 29, while 17 people have passed on from the disease outbreak, the department said on Wednesday in a statement. A total of 165 people have been treated since the recent cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal.

South Africa detected its first two cholera cases in early February and recorded the first cholera death in late February, Xinhua news agency reported.

Motalatale Modiba, the spokesperson for the department, urged the public presenting with diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and dehydration symptoms to report to their nearest health facilities for medical treatment.

20230525-062004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Brain dead UP woman’s organs give life to three

    Pfizer 2022 guidance comes shy of expectations despite strong growth projection

    New drug combo found effective against high-risk leukaemia

    Doctors save preterm baby born without enough oxygen