Chop chop: Vidyut undergoes hair transformation for ‘Crakk’

Action star Vidyut Jammwal, who is known for his daredevil stunts in films like ‘Sanak’, ‘Commando’ franchise and ‘Khuda Haafiz’ film series, is letting his hairstylist be generous with the pair of scissors. The actor will be sporting the classic Mullet hairdo in his upcoming film.

The film, titled ‘Crakk’, is touted to be India’s first ever extreme sports drama.

Talking about his Mullet look, Vidyut shares, “The mullet look has a long standing history of actors in high-on-energy films rocking it in the 70’s and 80’s. It’s the history of this look that made it the perfect choice to go along with the theme of the film.”

One would remember Sanjay Dutt of the 1990s sporting this hairstyle, which resonated with scores of fans across the country. It came to a point where, local barber shops started putting posters of Sanjay Dutt in order to entice the customers with the Mullet hairstyle.

Talking about ‘Crakk’, the film started its shoot recently. So far, no information about the story and release date has been shared by the makers.

20221110-150804

