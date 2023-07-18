A 45-year-old man was allegedly killed by his nephew following a dispute over debt, and the body was found chopped into six pieces buried in a pit wrapped in polythene bags. The horrific incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district.

Following investigation into a missing person complaint around a week back, the body was found on Friday. The police said the deceased, identified as Vivek Sharma, was killed on July 12.

The accused, Mohit Sharma, allegedly chopped his uncle’s body into six pieces and dumped them at an isolated place near the Gopikrishna Sagar dam after wrapping them in polythene bags.

As per the police, Vivek had left his home on July 12 to collect Rs 90,000 from his nephew Mohit, who lives in a government-allotted residence in Guna district. The police said that Vivek’s family had lodged a missing person complaint on July 13. Following this, the police launched an investigation and sent a search team to trace the victim.

When Mohit was questioned by the police, he reportedly tried to mislead them. However, upon interrogation, he confessed to the crime. After this, the police recovered the body parts of Vivek.

The police said that Vivek’s head was severed from the body. His family members identified the deceased by his ring.

“During investigation, the accused confessed that he killed Vivek on July 12 after which he dumped the body parts,” said Guna SP Rakesh Sagar.

