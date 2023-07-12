INDIA

Chopped parts of woman’s body found in Delhi’s Geeta Colony

Delhi Police on Wednesday found the dismembered body parts of a woman near a flyover in Geeta Colony.

This incident bears a haunting resemblance to the Shraddha Walkar murder case that sent shockwaves across the nation last year.

The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the case. The body had been gruesomely chopped into multiple pieces.

Details are awaited.

Last year Aftab Amin Poonawala was accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. He had chopped her body into more than 17 pieces, stated the confession of the accused in the charge sheet filed by police in Saket court.

According to the charge sheet, after killing Shraddha on May 18, 2022 Aftab. He later bought a saw, three blades, a hammer and plastic clip.

“Thereafter I came back to the flat and shifted Shraddha’s body to the bathroom where I cut her hands from the wrist with the help of saw and kept them in white polythene… while cutting her wrist I also got a minor cut on my left hand with saw,” read his second statement given to investigators after he tried to mislead police.

