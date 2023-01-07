ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Chopper carrying Balakrishna returns to Ongole due to bad weather, promotional tour delayed

A helicopter carrying Tollywood star N. Balakrishna returned to Andhra Pradesh’s Ongole town due to bad weather, 20 minutes after it took off for Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Balakrishna was in Ongole town for the pre-release event of his upcoming movie ‘Veera Simha Reddy’. After the night halt in the town, he left for Hyderabad in a helicopter. He was accompanied by director B. Gopal.

However, after flying for 20 minutes, the helicopter returned to Ongole due to bad weather. The pilot said that they had to return as visibility was very poor in the hills section.

The chopper is likely to fly again later in the day after receiving clearance from the met department.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ is scheduled for theatrical release worldwide on January 12.

The movie, which stars Shruti Haasan in the female lead, is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

The makers say that Balakrishna will be seen in a never seen before mass and action-packed role in this movie.

