Tourists wanting to get a bird’s eye view of the New Ayodhya and the under-construction Ram temple will soon be able to avail helicopter rides over the holy township.

The Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Ltd has invited proposals from companies/agencies operating helicopter services for the joyrides in Ayodhya on a pilot basis.

“We have a state-owned helipad in Lucknow as well as in Ayodhya. So, we are looking at various aspects, from providing air taxi facility to those wanting to take a chopper from Lucknow to Ayodhya or to those wanting to have a quick joyride over Ayodhya,” said Principal Secretary (Tourism) Mukesh Meshram.

The agency arrangement for joyride would be on PPP (public private partnership) mode and for an initial period of three months, said Shailesh Mishra, special secretary, tourism department.

Agencies interested in the government proposal are to attend a pre-bid meet on February 21 in Lucknow.

In December 2022, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that Ayodhya tourism will increase ten times by 2024, the period coinciding with the date set for Ram Mandir temple construction completion.

Narendra Singh, vice chairman of the Purvanchal Vikas Board, said: “Once the Ram Mandir is ready for devotees, we anticipate a huge rush on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway.”

The chopper facility to and from Ayodhya will also help those tourists wishing to save on travel time, he said.

The “double engine” governments at the Centre and in UP are spending over Rs 30,000 crore on the development of Ayodhya.

This new-look Ayodhya, coupled with the international airport in the temple town that is expected to be ready this year itself, is expected to drive up tourist numbers–the reason why the Yogi government is looking to operate the helicopter facility.

“Those wanting to have an aerial view of the majestic city of Ayodhya would be able to enjoy the joyride for relatively nominal costs. We may also plan connectivity-rides from Ayodhya to other places like Makhauda Dham in adjacent Basti district where Lord Ram’s father King Dashrath did yagna to wish for sons, or to other places that the tourists may want to visit from Ayodhya,” said Meshram.

“Earlier for the Prayagraj Kumbh too, we had organised nine-minute chopper joyrides for about Rs 2500 per passenger,” he said, adding that the Ayodhya joyride package cost would be worked out with the agency willing to run the facility.

The state government maintains its own fleet, including three aircraft and three choppers.

Before the Ram temple comes up by early 2024, the first phase of the construction of the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport, is expected to be complete.

The first phase of the airport would be for domestic operations, the second one for global passengers.

