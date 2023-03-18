L Colonel V.V. Bhanu Reddy, who was killed in an army helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, was cremated with full military honours in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday.

The cremation took place at his native village Bommalaramaram.

Earlier, the mortal remains of Lt Col Reddy were kept at his residence in Malkajgiri, Hyderabad to pay respects. Army chief, General Manoj Pande laid a wreath and paid homage along with his wife Archana Pande, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family at his residence in the morning.

Southern Army Commander Lt Gen AK Singh also paid floral tributes to the braveheart.

The mortal remains of Lt Col Reddy arrived Friday night at Air Force Station Begumpet from Arunachal Pradesh by a service aircraft where rich tributes were paid by the Station Commander, Brigadier K Somashankar along with officers of military and civil administration.

Lt Col Reddy and Major Jagannath of Army Aviation lost their lives in the line of duty on March 16 in an Army chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh during an operational sortie.

