INDIA

Chopper pilot, Lt Col Reddy cremated with military honours in Telangana

NewsWire
0
0

L Colonel V.V. Bhanu Reddy, who was killed in an army helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, was cremated with full military honours in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday.

The cremation took place at his native village Bommalaramaram.

Earlier, the mortal remains of Lt Col Reddy were kept at his residence in Malkajgiri, Hyderabad to pay respects. Army chief, General Manoj Pande laid a wreath and paid homage along with his wife Archana Pande, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family at his residence in the morning.

Southern Army Commander Lt Gen AK Singh also paid floral tributes to the braveheart.

The mortal remains of Lt Col Reddy arrived Friday night at Air Force Station Begumpet from Arunachal Pradesh by a service aircraft where rich tributes were paid by the Station Commander, Brigadier K Somashankar along with officers of military and civil administration.

Lt Col Reddy and Major Jagannath of Army Aviation lost their lives in the line of duty on March 16 in an Army chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh during an operational sortie.

20230318-213804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rahul offers prayers at Sriperumbudur ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra

    ED notice ploy to suppress powerful leaders: K’taka Congress

    Rana Ayyub moves Delhi HC against travel restrictions

    Bhima Koregaon case: SC extends interim protection for Varavara Rao