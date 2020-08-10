Choreographer Bosco Martis’ debut directorial ‘Rocket Gang’ is a dance horror comedy

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis says his upcoming debut directorial film is a fun, crazy and emotional entertainer. He is also excited as parts of the dance horror comedy will be shot in real-time virtual reality.

“It’s an emotional day for me as I step into my responsibility as a filmmaker. A genre-defining film, ‘Rocket Gang’ is a fun, crazy and emotional entertainer that audiences can watch as a family. I’m super excited and pumped to use this amazing, game-changing real-time VR technology to shoot, we will also be creating a 3-dimensional virtual set to make it as realistic as possible,” said Martis.

“A spectacle film needs spectacular virtual production,” he added.

“Rocket Gang” will star actors Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta, among others. The film will also feature selected dancers who participated in the reality show “Dance India Dance”. The Zee Studios production will go on floors in the next few months, and is slated to release in summer 2021.

—IANS

nn/vnc