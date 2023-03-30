ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Choreographer Geeta Kapur recalls Sonali Bendre as being ‘very focused’

NewsWire
0
0

Ace choreographer Geeta Kapur recalled the time when she coached Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre.

Praising Bendre on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Kapur said she is very focused and well-mannered, and believes in giving her 100 per cent to her work.

Bendre, who is now seen judging reality shows, made her acting debut with the movie ‘Aag’, which was released in 1994. Her big moment came with the 1996 film ‘Diljale’ opposite Ajay Devgn.

She also acted in several successful movies such as ‘Duplicate’, ‘Major Saab’, ‘Zakhma’ and ‘Sarfarosh’ before getting married to filmmaker Goldie Behl.

Kapur, who joins Bendre and Terence Lewis as a judge on the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 3’, said: “We have worked together before. I have seen her in a very serious phase. When she is on set, she is very focused and courteous. As soon as she arrives, she starts rehearsing because she wants to be perfect.”

Kapur added: “Even now that I am sitting next to her as a judge, I still feel like I am sitting beside Sonali ma’am.”

When Kapil Sharma asked the ace choreographer what is the best thing about the dance reality show, Kapur replied: “I enjoy auditions the most. I look forward to the excitement of getting to see and bond with such talented dancers at the start. It’s a lot of fun.”

She added: “It is bound to get serious later when the competition intensifies, but auditions are my favourite phase of the show. Eliminations are very painful and I do not like them. But, more than me there is another person who is very emotional on the panel, Sonali Bendre ma’am. She is too cute when she gets emotional.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230330-134002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After separation, Shubhangi Atre wants to focus on her career

    Shalin Bhanot helps Kamathipura sex workers, says women solicit for as...

    Hrithik Roshan pens note for ‘kind hearted rock star’ Jackson Wang

    ‘Karthikeya 2’ unit gets invite from ISKCON to visit premises