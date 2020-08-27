Choreographer Punit Pathak gets engaged, shares photos with fiancee Nidhi Moony Singh

Choreographer Punit Pathak recently got engaged, and he has now shared a glimpse of the ceremony with his fans.

On Instagram, Punit uploaded a string of pictures where he poses with his fiancee, Nidhi Moony Singh.

“To the beginning of ALWAYS! I sixth sense you @nidhimoonysingh,” Punit captioned the post, in which the two are seen flaunting their engagement rings.

Punit chose to wear a floral kurta with beige pyjamas. Nidhi was spotted in a yellow and red coloured saree.

Netizens, including celebrities from filmdom, have showered the couple with congratulatory wishes.

Actor Varun Dhawan commented with red heart emojis on the post.

Actress Esha Gupta wrote: “Congratulations.”

Punit was last seen showing off his acting and dance skills in “Street Dancer 3D” earlier this year.