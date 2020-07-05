Chorus grows for CBI inquiry into Sushant’s death

Patna, July 5 (IANS) Over two weeks after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s reported suicide, the demand for a CBI probe to investigate his death is now gaining momentum in his hometown Patna.

Sushant’s cousin Neeraj Kumar Singh alias Bablu, a former MLA from Chatapur in Bihar, told IANS that the matter should be investigated by the CBI. He added that Sushant’s father K.K. Singh also wants a CBI probe in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput had reportedly committed suicide onJune 14 at his flat in Bandra, Mumbai. Since then, there have been demands from several quarters that the CBI investigate the matter.

On Friday, a delegation led by Lallan Kumar, a former member of the advisory committee of the Censor Board, met Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan and requested that the CBI investigate the case.

The memorandum submitted to the Governor by the delegation also urged the state government to name the film city being built in Rajgir after Sushant.

