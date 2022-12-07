INDIA

Chouhan oversees operation to rescue child who fell into a pit in MP’s Betul

The operation to rescue an 8-year-old boy who fell into a pit dug for a borewell is continuing in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district and is being monitored by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The victim, identified as Tanmay, son of Sunil Diyawar, fell into the pit in Mandavi village under Athner block on Tuesday evening around 5 p.m.

The police, officials along with a team of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) are engaged in the rescue work.

More than 20 hours have passed without any success.

CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the child’s movements and oxygen is being supplied to him.

Instructing the local administration and the CMO to take the necessary steps, Chouhan said that the team is making all-out efforts to rescue the child.

According to Chouhan, about 30 to 35 feet was excavated till Wednesday morning with the SDERF and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams present on the spot.

He added that the District Magistrate and the SP were present on the spot the whole night.

