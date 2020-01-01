Canindia News

Chris Evans lashes out at Donald Trump for saying ‘Don’t be afraid of Covid’

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE07

Hollywood star Chris Evans has reacted to a Covid related comment by Donald Trump, saying the US President just does not care.

Evans called Trump “reckless” after Trump told his followers not to be afraid of the novel coronavirus, reports people.com.

Responding to Trump’s announcement about his release from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center three days after being hospitalised for Covid-19, Evans tweeted: “Don’t be afraid of Covid?! You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?!”

“Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care. This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you,” the “Avengers” star wrote.

In his tweet, Trump has stated: “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

