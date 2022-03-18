Chris Evans is known to keep it real when posting on social media handles. In fact, he is one star who can be appreciated for his wit and humour when it comes to his reactions and comments on social media.

Marvel’s beloved ‘Captain America’ star Chris Evans spread some joy among his fans by posting a scruffy haired selfie on March 15. Along with the selfie, he wrote, “Fluffy hair [check mark],” Dirty. [check mark]. Purple [check mark].” He also added a #ghosted hashtag.

This is clearly the new look for his upcoming Apple+ TV movie, ‘Ghosted’. Seema like a nice way to start promoting his upcoming movie.

It got his fans all excited and several of them posted appreciative comments on his Instagram.

Activist and media personality, Vas J Morgan said, “We love a fluffy hair moment.” Actor Nathan Fillion said, “Get a job, hippie!”. Evans’s MCU co-star Jeremy Renner commented, “channeling Hawkeye, buddy! [laughing emoji]. Miss you.” And actress Octavia Spencer said, “Loving you embracing the fluffy”.

Other fans too were just as taken with this look with some saying “Thank you for this!” and another commenting “we’ve been blessed w fluffy hair once again.”

The once again refers to another ‘fluffy hair’ selfie post Evans shared on March 10. There too, he added the hashtag ‘Ghosted’.

This is a good indication that we better get used to seeing Chris Evans who usually has every hair in place with ‘fluffy hair’ in ‘Ghosted’.

For ‘Ghosted, Chris Evans is reuniting with Ana De Armas, his co-star in ‘Knives Out’. ‘Ghosted’ is said to be an romantic action adventure. The movie also stars Mike Moh (‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’), Amy Sedaris, Tate Donovan and Tim Blake Nelson. Initially the movie was supposed to happen with Scarlett Johansson playing the female lead opposite Chris Evans but that didn’t work out because of scheduling conflicts. The movie has no release date yet, so we will have to wait for Chris Evans to update us with more ‘fluffy hair’ looks in the meanwhile.