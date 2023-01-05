Tennis legend John McEnroe expressed his thoughts on the progress of Coco Gauff ahead of the 2023 Australian Open saying she has a “huge upside that includes winning majors” and Chris Evert can help American tennis sensation in winning her first Major.

The 18-year-old Gauff had a promising 2022 season as she broke into the top-10 in the WTA Tour rankings, reached world No. 1 in doubles and sailed through to her maiden Grand Slam singles final at the Rolland Garros last year.

Moreover, she also sealed a spot in the WTA Finals for the first time in her career.

“We’re all looking forward to seeing what happens with Coco Gauff and looking at her career trajectory, it’s been great,” McEnroe told Eurosport. “It hasn’t happened as fast as some people think, but it’s still an upward trajectory. Okay, she didn’t have great WTA Finals, but all in all, she made some great progress. She got to a French Open final, she has improved, obviously, she needs to improve more. She will – she’s 18.

“There is a huge upside that includes winning majors. It’s not just going to happen. There are certain things that need to take place in her head and her game. Chris Evert knows a thing or two about winning majors, so perhaps they can carve out some time to work on some things, I think that’s a great idea.”

“Take some pressure off because, obviously, there are some very lofty expectations for her. So, I think a less-is-more approach, a slower approach for her would be better for her right now, for her family. I would think the idea would be to keep around for 15 years,” he added.

Gauff is currently competing in the 2023 ASB Classic where she got off to a flying start by beating Germany’s Tatjana Maria in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4.

She then got better of compatriot Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-4 in the second to set a quarterfinal clash with China’s Zhu Lin on Friday.

— IANS

bc/bsk

20230105-145005