Former West Indies cricket captain and record-breaking batter Chris Gayle has said he would love to dance with Deepika Padukone in a song number.

Releasing his music video with Arko, ‘Oh Fatima’, in the company of friends, notably the playback singer Shaan, the cricketer said if he ever gets a chance to dance with a Bollywood actress, it would be Deepika.

“I have met her in person,” Gayle said. “Deepika Padukone, a very nice lady. I would love to dance with Deepika Padukone in a song.”

When asked how his music career took off, Gayle answered: “It all started during the pandemic when we all were locked in our houses. A friend of mine said let’s do a song together. He turned up at my house and we did a song together.

“I was so fascinated by it and the best part was people in Jamaica accepted it. Then I recorded another song and eventually set i[ my own studio at my own home and started collaborating with people from the music field. At no point in my cricket career I had imagined I would ever venture into singing.”

Gayle’s first song was titled ‘We Come Out To Party’ and he later collaborated with Mumbai rapper Emiway Bantai and released a music video titled ‘Jamaica to India’ in April 2021. which was followed by ‘Punjabi Daddy’.

His latest, with music composer and singer-songwriter Arko, is titled ‘Oh Fatima’. Talking about the song, Gayle said: “When I met Arko and he played the song, I said immediately that I want to be in it and here we are today at the launch of our song together. The energy and vibe of the song is very catchy. It will be stuck in your head.”

