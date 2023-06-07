ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Chris Hemsworth admits that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was ‘too silly’

NewsWire
0
0

While the fourth installment in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Thor movies, also known as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was a commercial hit grossing over $760 million worldwide at the box office, the MCU phase 4 has been heavily criticised in general.

‘Thor 4’ was not spared from some ruthless criticism with many criticising its overreliance on childish humour, bad VFX, Thor’s portrayal of being overly stupid, bad writing and in general undercutting much of the movie’s dark moments.

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, who plays the MCU version of the Norse god of thunder has come out saying that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was a bit “too silly.”

Speaking to GQ Magazine, Hemsworth addressed the criticism regarding the movie.

“I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly,” he said, further adding “It’s always hard being in the centre of it and having any real perspective… I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond.”

The actor has portrayed Thor in the MCU since the character’s introduction in his 2011 solo film followed by three more installments as well his presence in the ‘Avengers’ films and cameo in ‘Doctor Strange’. Christ Hemsworth is next scheduled to appear in the Netflix film ‘Extraction 2’.

20230607-144607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cameron Diaz ‘Back in Action’, to star opposite Jamie Foxx in...

    Lashana Lynch to play Bob Marley’s wife in his biopic

    Grammys 2022: ‘Foo Fighters’ clinch all awards in rock categories

    Taylor Lautner opens up on body image issues after ‘Twilight’