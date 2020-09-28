Canindia News

Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller & Jurnee Smollett roped in for Netflix project ‘Spiderhead’

Actors Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett have reportedly teamed up for Spiderhead.

The film is an adaptation of a George Saunders short story.

The story takes place in the near future and follows two convicts who are housed in a facility run by a doctor who experiments on inmates with powerful drugs that alter emotions.

Joseph Kosinski, who is directing “Top Gun: Maverick”, will helm the Netflix project, reports variety.com.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who penned “Deadpool” and “Zombieland”, will write the screenplay.

