ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Chris Hemsworth suffers major wardrobe malfunction in workout clip

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has sent his fans into a frenzy as they spot a cheeky wardrobe malfunction.

The ‘Thor’ actor recently shared a workout clip with his 56.4 million Instagram followers, which resulted in an unlikely amount of attention for the 39-year-old, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Some eagle-eyed fans claimed that they were able to catch a glimpse at the actor’s manhood as the actor shared a video of his workout. Chris took to his workout shirtless, wearing only a pair of basketball shorts and a cap worn backwards. He showed his fans his boxing, push-ups, chin-ups and squats.

However, many fans weren’t too fussed about the exercise he was performing, and instead said they “could see Thor’s hammer” in the clip.

‘Mirror.co.uk’ further states that while he remained fitness focused with his caption: “Good little session. Finishing it strong with some core,” fans took to the comments to gush over what they claimed to have seen.

The video comes after Chris was said to be “slowing down” his career after discovering he is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s disease.

However, the Marvel star has insisted that he is “not talking about retiring by any means,” but “it looks a whole lot like he’s heading in that direction,” a source told Page Six.

Chris discovered he is at high risk of Alzheimer’s while filming his National Geographic and Disney+ docuseries, ‘Limitless’.

20230530-184404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ukrainian filmmakers renew call for boycott of Russian films

    Demi Moore, daughters pose with spiritual figure Mata Amritanandamayi

    Phoebe Dynevor exits ‘Bridgerton’ season 3

    Amanda Holden escapes fine for breaching Covid protocol?