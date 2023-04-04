Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has shared a glimpse of his latest action film ‘Extraction 2’ amid a report he is planning to slow down his acting career.

Hemsworth, who is reportedly planning on reducing his workload after discovering he could be vulnerable in later life to Alzheimer’s while he filmed his National Geographic and Disney+ docuseries ‘Limitless’, featured in a clip he and Netflix released on Instagram celebrating the shooting of his upcoming sequel ‘Extraction 2’, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Two things are very different from the last film. One – it’s very, very cold. Two – I’m alive. How? You’ll have to find out – watch the movie,” he shouts in the clip, filmed on the back of a speeding train in the snow while its director Sam Hargrave stands behind him.

Filmmaker Sam Hargrave said on Instagram, “That’s a wrap on day one of ‘Extraction 2’ with the train location. We got a lot of snow today, but it looks pretty great on camera, so we’ll take it.”

The first “Extraction” movie left fans on a cliffhanger as Hemsworth black ops mercenary character Tyler appeared to have been left for dead, though there was a hint he could still be living.

The sequel is said to pit Tyler against a ruthless Georgian gangster, when he is tasked with rescuing a family he has imprisoned.

Hemsworth will also be reprising his Thor role in an upcoming ‘The Avengers’ sequel, and a part in an untitled biopic of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan.

