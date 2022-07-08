Chris Hemsworth is all geared up for the release of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which releases in theatres across the world, today, July 8, 2022.

Meanwhile, recently pictures of the actor’s look from the sets of ‘Furiosa’ have been doing the rounds across all social media.

As per reports, Chris Hemsworth is playing an as yet unspecified role in the upcoming Mad Max spin off movie helmed by George Miller. The movie is likely a prequel to the Mad Max franchise and as per the pictures doing the rounds Hemsworth has undergone quite the transformation for the role.

In the pictures posted by his fan club on Twitter, Chris seems to be sporting long auburn hair as well as a long beard and he looks very different from his regular self and a lot different from his look as Thor.

The twitter fan club shared two pictures online and, in both Chris, can be seen wearing a puffer jacket and seems to be holding a coffee cup. The shot seems to have been taken when Chris was in between shots. His makeup and his look are so different, Chris is almost unrecognisable in the bushy heard, long red hair and big twirly moustache.

So far, the makers have not provided any clarity on his role in the movie, but there is speculation that he will be playing the role of the antagonist who goes by the name, Dementus.

Check out Chris Hemsworth’s new look for ‘Furiosa’:

First look at Chris Hemsworth on the set of George Miller's FURIOSA https://t.co/2TwIpJIwbD — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 4, 2022

While many fans marvelled at the actor’s completely new look, a few of them likened it to his look as fat Thor in ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

‘Furiosa’ is said to be both a prequel as well as a spinoff to the 2015 ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, which starred Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy. In ‘Furiosa’ actor Anya Taylor-Joy plays the titular role and the movie also stars Tom Burke. Shoot for the movie is said to have started in Australia last month while a second unit already started filming scenes for the movie in May 2022. The movie is scheduled for release sometime in 2024.