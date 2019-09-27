Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson’s rare public outing

New York, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Dakota Johnson and singer Chris Martin were all smiles during a rare public appearance here.

The actress was wearing a multi-coloured print dress, under what appeared to be the Coldplay frontman’s black suit jacket for a date night on Friday, reports etonline.com.

The “Fix you” singer, on the other hand, looked dapper in a crisp white button-up, black slacks and tie.

Last month, both were spotted with Martin’s former wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, and her husband, Brad Falchuk, vacationing in the Hamptons here.

Martin and Paltrow are parents to 15-year-old Apple and 13-year-old Moses, and have been on good terms since their 2014 split.

“It’s been really a process to get to the point where we can all be together,” Paltrow had said in January 2018 about reaching the point where they can all spend time together.

“Luckily, I have a deeply loving ex-husband who’s been really open minded.”

Meanwhile, Johnson and Martin have maintained a very private relationship.

The “Fifty Shades Darker” star had told a magazine last October that she was “not going to talk” about her dating life, before adding, “but I am very happy”.

–IANS

nn/pgh/