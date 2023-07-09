Coldplay frontman Chris Martin sent a surprise message to Sir Elton John as he finished his farewell tour.

Speaking to the crowd at the Coldplay gig, Chris thanked music icon Elton for all he has done for other artistes throughout his career, reports Mirror.co.uk.

In a video call from the rock band’s show across the country in Gothenburg, Martin said: “We want to say from all of us here, all the artistes you’ve inspired and help – thank you so much.”

The singer also praised him for his work with his Aids foundation, supporting the LGBTQIA+ community and for his contribution to the world of fashion. Afterwards Sir Elton said: ‘How sweet is that, thank you so much.’

As per Mirror.co.uk, Sir Elton John finished his mammoth 330-date farewell tour recently, as the star shared an emotional update to fans which featured a clip of him announcing the end of his touring days on a talk show and highlighted milestones from the 330-date megatour.

Standout moments included two proposals, 16 Gucci suits, 990 drumsticks were used and that the finale tour was watched by more than six million fans.

Alongside the post, he wrote: “What a journey this tour has been and now we find ourselves at the end of it. Tonight is the final night.”

He also shared a photo of the arena to his Instagram story and wrote: “One final farewell.”

Onstage in his finale tour performance, Sir Elton John has told his fans they will remain in his “head, heart and soul” as he closed out the final show of his farewell tour.

After an emotional rendition of ‘Your Song’ and before his final track ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’, he told the thousands in the crowd: “The last one and we’re ending it in the beautiful city of Stockholm in Sweden. My very first (show) Sweden was July 7 1971, so more or less 52 years ago to the day.”

He thanked his superfans who have seen him dozens and some hundreds of times, adding: “You have no idea how much that means to me.”

Reflecting on his life, he said: “I’ve had the most wonderful career, beyond belief. 52 years of pure joy playing music, how lucky am I to play music? But I wouldn’t be sitting here if it wasn’t for you. You bought the singles, albums and CDs and more importantly you bought the tickets to the shows and you know how I love to play live.

