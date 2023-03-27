ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Chris Pine reacts to ‘Princess Diaries 3’ development with Anne Hathaway

Actor Chris Pine, who gained the spotlight with his performance as Lord Devereaux in the romantic comedy ‘Princess Diaries 2’, has reacted to the third installment of the film with actress Anne Hathaway.

The actor walked the red carpet at the premiere of his new action-adventure comedy, ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’.

Hathaway had told People that the movie was still in development and that patience was needed, because the gears of the movie industry turn slowly. However, she is still very much advocating for the long-awaited sequel, and Pine says he’d be down to join the cast when it comes time.

“Yeah, I’m here! I’m here for it,” Pine said, reports etonline.com.

“Give me… give me a phone call or an email.”

In 2004’s ‘The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement’, Pine played Lord Nicholas Deveraux, a rival to the throne for Hathaway’s Princess Mia Thermopolis, who becomes her friend and eventual love interest.

While the project might still be a long ways off, Pine said that, if he were part of a sequel in the future, he’d make sure to do things a little bit different when it came to his character’s hair style, saying he’d rather opt for a “low-profile hair helmet.”

Pine will soon be seen on screen battling evil wizards and a slew of fanged, winged, fiery beasts in ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’.

The project — set in the same fantasy world as the tabletop role playing game it is faithfully adapted from — sees Pine as a cunning bard and thief who is on a mission — alongside a small cadre of comrades — to find and save his estranged daughter while facing off against a cadre of deadly and mystical enemies.

‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’, co-starring Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis, hits theaters on March 31.

