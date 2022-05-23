‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announced the birth of their second daughter on May 21. The couple took to their Instagram accounts on Sunday May 22, to share the happy news with their followers.

They also shared the name of their new-born daughter. In the post, Chris and Katherine revealed on their Instagram that they have named their daughter Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt.

In their post caption, the couple wrote, “We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.”

In his post, Chris also added another line to state that the mother and baby are doing well.

Katherine’s mother Maria Shiver was among the first to comment on the post. She wrote, “We are so blessed bravo congrats lucky Eloise.”

Chris and Katherine are already parents to another daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, who was born in August 2020. Chris Pratt is also father to a son, Jack, whom he co-parents with ex-wife Anna Faris.

News of Katherine’s second pregnancy broke around November 2021 and the author was seen sporting a baby bump later that month. Katherine, who is the daughter of former California governor and veteran Hollywood actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, first spoke about her pregnancy in March this year. She posted an Instagram video where she shared stuff about her pregnancy. In her video she said, “Preggo mamas tell me if you, too, can only drink ice cold water.”

Since Lyla’s (their first child) picture has still not been circulated in social media or otherwise, it is likely that Chris and Katherine won’t be sharing a picture of their second girl either anytime soon.

Katherine had spoken about this when she appeared on the ‘Today show’ and said, “It’s something that’s really important to my husband and I to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show much of them on social media.”