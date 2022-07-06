After Chris Evans (Captain America) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor), the third Chris of the MCU, Chris Pratt has now hinted that he is thinking about moving on from the MCU franchise.

For nearly a decade Chris Pratt has been with the MCU essaying the role of Peter Quill aka Star Lord. He has been the central figure of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ crew and after the third installment of the ‘GOTG’ movie, it seems as though Chris Pratt too wants to hang up his superhero/avenger boots.

Chris Pratt will soon be seen as Star Lord in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and then later in the year and early next in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ holiday edition and Volume 3.

The actor has now said that he is thinking about exiting the franchise and exploring other options. In a conversation with Men’s Health, Chris Pratt addressed his future in the MCU. He said, “Don’t actually know what’s gonna come next. You asked whether or not I’m cognizantly, intentionally turning a page. The page is turning. Whether I want to or not. Because the franchises are over.”

The ‘Jurassic World’ star also added that he wants to stay in the present and at times the idea that it’s the end of an era hits him hard. He said, “You want to be conscious and put a lot of effort into experiencing the moment. Like, this is going away. I want to take it in. You can’t take it in any harder than just being present to it. So, I’m being present.”

He elaborated on this by giving the example of Football player Russell who recently traded and left Chris’s favourite team Seattle. He added, “The other day, Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, he got traded to Denver. He’s been with Seattle for about ten years. Which has been about the duration of this (his Guardians stint). I was like, ‘Wait, hold on, what happened?’ The emotion around the last ten years sort of coming to an end. I was in the most embarrassing way, like, ‘My quarterback leaves, so I’m gonna cry.’ It’s hitting me in moments like that.”

Chris Pratt’s last big screen release was the finale of the Jurassic World franchise – ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’. The movie performed quite successfully at the box office. He is also a part of the recently released web series on Amazon Prime Video – ‘The Terminal List’