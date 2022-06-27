Chris Pratt is having a busy summer 2022. He was recently seen in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ which released on June 10, 2022 and has been raking in millions at the global box office. Up next in July, he will once again be reprising his MCU character of Star Lord aka Peter Quill for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

He also worked on the third and final installment of James Gunn’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ which will release in 2023.

As if this wasn’t enough Chris Pratt has somehow managed to find time in the midst of all this to be a part of the web series. This series marks his return to the short format after nearly seven years and the series in question is called, ‘The Terminal List’ and it will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, Chris Pratt and his co-star on the series, Taylor Kitsch had a chat with Hindustan Times where they spoke the part they are playing as well the how important OTT platforms are for actors.

‘The Terminal List’ is based on a best-selling novel by author Jack Carr and on the show, Pratt will be playing the role of a Navy Seal called James Reece. James is on a mission to uncover the secret behind the death of his men in a covert op.

On the show Taylor Kitsch plays Ben Edwards who was a one-time comrade as well as old friend of James Reece.

Chris Pratt, in his chat reveals that both him and Taylor have played the role of a Navy Seal before. “We have both had the opportunity of playing Navy Seals in the past. He did a film called Lone Survivor, which was fantastic, and I was in Zero Dark Thirty. We both have an understanding of the physicality required to do this type of work. We had pretty close relationships with Navy Seals in our lives through the course of making those movies that they become like brothers to us. So we had that going into this,” he said.

Pratt freely admits that his journey towards being fit and being in shape has not been as smooth as it has been for some of co-stars. He said, “Taylor is always in great shape. For me, I have to really try and get in shape for these films and series. But the physicality and the training here was more so based on creating authenticity of movement, the behavior, handling of the weapons and the situational awareness required to portray one of these former Navy Seals.”

Taylor said that more than the physical part, he focused on nailing the mental aspect of being a Navy Seal. He said, “I had the same guy who trained me for Lone Survivor on this one as well, which was just the best. And when you get to surround yourself with the best of the best, you get to watch these guys. The beauty of Seals is how calm they are in such heightened moments. That is something we try and integrate in our scenes as well. There is a cadence with these guys that is very authentic and earned and for us that is always the thing you are chasing.”

Pratt then spoke about how at first they thought, ‘The Terminal List’ could be a movie but then they preferred the idea of telling the story over eight hours instead of just two. Speaking about it, Pratt said, “In optioning this material, there was the possibility that this could be a movie. We looked at that as an opportunity. But the problem is there are great movies, don’t get me wrong, but if you really tell an engaging story, do you want to do it in 2 hours or 8 hours? I like the streaming platform better for this story.” Chris also added that he was actually quite the fan of OTT platforms.

He said, “What we have today with streaming is an opportunity to do cinematic quality storytelling but over the length of something that’s television. This is not network television. We are not cutting to commercials. We are not doing simple three-act standalone episodes that would need to live in syndication. This is a story you really need to start at the beginning and watch through the end, told in eight hour-long chunks.”