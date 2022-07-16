‘Zero Dark Thirty’ star Chris Pratt laughed away rumours that he was being eyed by Disney as the next Indiana Jones, saying jokingly that he fears he would be “haunted by the ghost” of Harrison Ford, who, incidentally, just turned 80, reports Deadline.

Talking to the podcaster Josh Horowitz, who asked about an article which reported the speculation, the actor joked: “I don’t even know who Steven Spielberg is. Who? Steven Who? No, aren’t they doing Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford?”

“All I know,” Pratt continued, “is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don’t even know if it was really him but it was enough to scare me, that was like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies.’ And I’m like, am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play ?”

Deadline noted that Ford is, in fact, returning to the Indiana Jones franchise for the 2023 James Mangold film. Pratt doesn’t offer a flat-out denial of any previous discussions on the matter.

And yes, the ‘Star Wars’ legend did in fact say the words that so terrified Pratt, proclaiming on the ‘Today’ show in 2019: “Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

Pratt’s thoughtful appeasement of Ford’s future spirit, in the words of Deadline, has lowered his risk of a haunting and upped his chances of making some pottery with him to ‘Unchained Melody’ when the fateful time comes.

