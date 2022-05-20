Chris Pratt is now among the top stars in Hollywood. He has been a part of several successful blockbuster franchise movies which earn him millions.

His rise to stardom is movie worthy. Chris started out as a waiter and a male stripper earning about $10 as tips. From there he made his way to the entertainment space and among his early roles, the one that brough him popularity was playing Andy in the show ‘Parks and Recreation’.

This role was his breakthrough. From here he ventured into Hollywood cinema and earned a role in the 2011 movie, ‘Moneyball’.

Now, Chris Pratt is well known among Marvel fans globally as Star-Lord aka Peter Quill from the Guardians of the Galaxy (GOTG) franchise of the MCU. From there, he also made important appearances in the Avengers movies and he has now become an integral part of the MCU.

Besides the highly successful MCU franchise, Pratt is a part of another mega-hit franchise – the ‘Jurassic World’ franchise. These movies too have raked in plenty at the box office. The first movie of the Jurassic World franchise was the seventh highest grosser of all times, making nearly $1.6 billion all over the world.

He was also a part of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, which became the second highest earner making $2.7 billion.

His GOTG Volume 1 made $773 million worldwide, and volume 2 netted $863 million. It is believed that Pratt earned $5 million for his role in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and though his role was a lot briefer in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ he pocketed $15 million for it.

Chris Pratt has definitely come a long way and according to CelebrityNetWorth, the actor is worth $80 million.

Pratt is currently geared up for his role as Owen Grady in the third instalment of ‘Jurassic World’ – ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’. This movie is expected to break the US box office opening record of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, which earned a whopping $187 million. In July he will reprise his role of ‘Star-Lord’ for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

Besides this mega offering, Pratt will also be seen in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ and the ‘Holiday Special’. Chris Pratt’s star is on the rise, onwards and upwards.