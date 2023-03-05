Almost a year after the infamous Oscars slap, comedian Chris Rock has finally addressed what happened in his live Netflix special, ‘Selective Outrage’.

After an hour of new material, the comedian dove into what thousands of audience members had been waiting to hear, breaking down the aftermath of the on-stage smack between him and Oscar-winner Will Smith, reports Variety.

“You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith, everybody knows, everybody fucking knows,” Rock said. “I got smacked like a year ago and people are like, ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts. I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears.”

Despite the pressure from the press, Rock is adamant that you won’t see him dissecting it on a talk show. “I’m not a victim baby, you will never see me on Oprah or Gayle (King) crying. You will never see it. It’s never going to happen. Fuck that shit, I took that shit like (Manny) Pacquiao.”

As for whether the slap hurt, Rock was direct. “Will Smith is significantly bigger than me, we are not the same size. Will Smith does movies with his shirt off. You’ve never seen me do a movie with my shirt off. If I’m in a movie getting open heart surgery, I get on a sweater. Will Smith played Muhammad Ali in a movie, you think I auditioned for that? I played Pookie in ‘New Jack City’. I played a piece of corn in ‘Pootie Tang’. Even in animated movies this m**********r’s bigger I’m a zebra, he’s a shark.”

As per Variety, the comedian went on to reveal that the title of his show was also inspired by the slap, ‘Will Smith practises Selective Outrage’, Rock said. “Everybody who really knows, knows I had nothing to do with that shit. I didn’t have any ‘entanglements.'”

Referencing the ‘Red Table Talk’ between Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, “His wife was fucking her son’s friend. I normally would not talk about this shit. I have no idea why two talented people would do something that fucking lowdown. We’ve all been cheated on, everybody in here has been cheated on. None of us has ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us, on television. She hurt him way more than he hurt me.”

And after this interview Rock implied that “everybody in the world called him a bitch. I tried to call the m**********r, I tried to call that man and give him my condolences, he didn’t pick up for me.” The comedian then went on to list off all the people in Hollywood who called Smith a “bitch” after the aforementioned interview including ‘The View’, ‘The Breakfast Club’, ‘Drink Champs’ and so on. “Everybody called him a bitch and who did he hit? Me.”

He then switched tone: “I love Will Smith, my whole life, he makes great movies. I rooted for Will Smith my whole life,” Rock said. “And now I watch ‘Emancipation’ just so I could watch him get whooped.”

Why didn’t he do anything after the slap? “Because I got parents,” Rock explained. “I was raised. And you know what my parents taught me. Don’t fight in front of white people.”

