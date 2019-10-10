Chris Tremain returns to Sydney Thunder in BBL

Sydney, Oct 16 (IANS) Right-arm Australian pacer Chris Tremain has penned down a three-year deal with Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Thunder.

Tremain will return to the squad from Melbourne Renegades, where he won the title last year, announced Thunder on Wednesday. He had previously played for Thunder between 2012 and 2015.

He played the first of his four matches for Australia in 2016 in the ODI series against South Africa.

“I don’t think my game has changed too much,” said Tremain of the years since he last represented Thunder.

“I think I’ve changed quite a bit. I’ve played a lot more cricket; experienced a lot more. I’ve had a lot more success, and I’ve failed a lot more. I’ve had a career, basically.”

Tremain joins England’s big hitting batsman Alex Hales, South African all-rounder Chris Morris and former Brisbane Heat middle-order batsman Alex Ross in the new Thunder squad.

Sydney Thunder will open their BBL 9 campaign against the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on December 17.

