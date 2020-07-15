Chrissy Teigen blocks 1 Million Twitter users, deletes 60,000 tweets over Jeffrey Epstein controversy

Chrissy Teigen has been forced to block more than one million people on Twitter and delete over 60,000 tweets, after being targeted by bizarre Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy theorists.

She was met with constant accusations after trolls claimed she had once travelled on his private plane, alongside husband John Legend, and was part of his recruitment ring. The renewed trolling comes after Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested and accused of sex trafficking, for which she has plead not guilty.

Chrissy has continuously maintained she had nothing to do with Epstein – and took matters into her own hands after she was subjected to vile social media abuse.

I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths. So please, spare me the “just ignore them, they’re just trolls” — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 15, 2020

And, taking to Twitter, the mum-of-two thanked journalist Yashar for helping her deal with ‘sick psychopaths’. ‘I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths,’ she began.

Anyhow I’ll do my best to stop entertaining them. They have definitely been living for this and have zeroed in on ONLY me. Thank u to EVERYONE for helping me, in and out of the dm’s. People I’ve never met have been so, so kind and huge thank you to @yashar especially — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 15, 2020

‘So please, spare me the “just ignore them, they’re just trolls”. ‘Anyhow I’ll do my best to stop entertaining them. They have definitely been living for this and have zeroed in on ONLY me. ‘Thank u to EVERYONE for helping me, in and out of the dm’s. People I’ve never met have been so, so kind and huge thank you to @yashar especially (sic).’

Yashar has spent the entire day helping me, non stop. And sends me funny pictures. And lets me vent and cry. And gives me his therapists. I love you, man. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 15, 2020

‘Yashar has spent the entire day helping me, non stop. And sends me funny pictures,’ she added. ‘And lets me vent and cry. And gives me his therapists. I love you, man.’ Chrissy has previously defended herself after trolls claimed that she and John were named on Epstein’s ‘island logs’ of everyone that flew to his private island of Little St James – something that is untrue. Earlier in the day, she hit back at followers after a Twitter user pointed out that she had deleted thousands of tweets – falsely claiming it was due to Maxwell’s arrest.