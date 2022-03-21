ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Chrissy Teigen thinks awards season is ‘weird’ without alcohol

By NewsWire
Model Chrissy Teigen, who celebrated six months of sobriety back in January, now finds awards ceremonies strange to attend because she is “used to getting hammered”.

Speaking at the Hollywood Beauty Awards, she said: “These things are very weird for me, because I’m so used to getting so hammered at these things!”

However, Teigen then went on to explain that while she “connects” to enjoying alcohol at awards nights, she also enjoys not having “immense regret” over something she may have said or done whilst intoxicated, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told ET: “Awards season, I very much connect to enjoying yourself and having champagne, but I also connected with those feelings of immense regret or stupid moments. Like, ‘I can’t believe I said that’. or ‘I can’t believe I did that’ and ‘I’m so embarrassed’. So, it’s so nice not to have those feelings anymore.”

The star also revealed that she has completed her last round of IVF after announcing she and her husband were trying for another child via in vitro fertilisation.

She said: “I finished my IVF part, so I feel so much healthier and so much better with that. So, the sobriety journey is fun, we’ll see if I’m gonna make it through this awards season with nothing.”

