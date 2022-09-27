ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Christian Bale had to ‘isolate’ from Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ set

Hollywood star Christian Bale, who has no problem morphing into his characters, had to isolate himself from his co-star on the sets of David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’ because he is too funny.

Bale says the director had Rock tell him some stories while on set, but “Chris is so bloody funny” that it prevented him from getting into character, reports ‘Variety’.

“I remember his first day, I was excited to meet him, I’m a big fan of his standup,” Bale told IndieWire.

“Then he arrives, and he’s doing some things… David [O. Russell] told him to tell me some stories that I didn’t know he was gonna tell me, which is the way David works often. And I was loving it.”

Bale continued, “But Chris is so bloody funny and I found that I couldn’t act, because I was just becoming Christian laughing at Chris Rock. So I had to go to him, I went, ‘Mate, I love talking to you, and we have mutual friends, but I can’t do it anymore. Because David didn’t ask me to make this film so he could just watch me giggle. He wants me to be Burt and I’m forgetting how to be Burt’.”

The actor, who famously takes extra measures to prepare for roles, said he does not blame Rock. Distancing himself from his co-stars is just part of Bale’s process.

“I often meet these incredible people, but I isolate myself,a he said. “Because if I get to know people too much, I find I just don’t believe what I’m doing in the scene.”

‘Amsterdam’ premieres on October 7.

