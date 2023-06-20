INDIA

Christian body writes to PM seeking President’s rule in Manipur

A Christian organisation based out of Kerala on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding imposition of President’s rule in ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

The Assembly of Christian Trust Services (ACTS), which has two Bishops as its chief patrons, said in the letter that as no lasting remedy has been found so far in Manipur, it requests an emergency interference by the Central government.

“Even after the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah, there is no respite to the troubled situation in Manipur. In this context, we request the Central government to impose President’s rule in Manipur in order to ensure the safety and peaceful coexistence of people,” the letter read.

