After adopting the Hindu faith, Sumit, a Christian boy, and Noor, a Muslim girl, got married at an Ashram in Barelly according to Sanatan Dharma rituals.

The two were married at the Agast Muni Ashram on Wednesday night.

Hindu Yuva Vahini activists participated in the wedding and some of them took on the role of Noor’s brother. The temple priest performed the ‘kanyadaan’ because the families of the couple did not participate.

Sumit told reporters that he had met Noor three years ago and the two fell in love.

“I was impressed by Sanatan dharma’ and had even read some books on the subject. Noor was also impressed and we mutually decided to get married according to Hindu rituals. We approached the Hindu Yuva Vahini people and they helped us.”

Noor has changed her name to Nisha and the couple said that they will now keep their first Navratri fast from Saturday.

20220331-091402