Christian clergy attend Vijayan-hosted even amid ‘Christmas Lent’

NewsWire
Notwithstanding it being the Christmas Lent when the churches urge their congregations to go vegetarian and not hold any event until December 25, top Christian clergy on Tuesday attended a lunch get-together for religious and civil society leaders hosted by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

This ‘bada khana’ took place at the plush state-owned Mascot Hotel in the heart of the capital city.

While religious leaders from all communities and leading lights from the civil society were present, it was the number of bishops of various denominations that stole the show.

But what has now become the talking point on social media is that this took place when a majority of the churches observe the traditional Christmas Lent when the Church itself advises all its members to turn vegetarian from December 1 till daybreak on December 25.

On Tuesday, the lavish lunch spread included both non-vegetarian and vegetarian dishes.

The discussion that is taking place on social media is if anyone from the laity approaches the churches to hold any function, it is shot down by their higher-ups, stating that it can be done only after Lent gets over on December 25.

According to a census report, out of the 33.4 million Kerala population, Christians number 6.14 million (2.99 mn males and 3.14 lakh females) from nearly a a dozen different churches.

