INDIA

Christians in Kerala upset over no public holiday on St Thomas Day

NewsWire
0
0

Christians in Kerala are upset as repeated requests  to successive governments to reverse the 1996 order cancelling the public holiday on St Thomas Day have gone unheeded.

Observed on July 3 every year across the world, the day celebrates the life and deeds of St Thomas.

He was one of the 12 Apostles of Jesus Christ and in the 1st Century A.D, he travelled to India where he preached Christianity and reached Kerala. The Assembly of Christian Trust Services (ACTS) which has two top Christian Bishops as the chief patron on Thursday expressed their displeasure, as on July 3 this year, a few University exams have been scheduled.

General Secretary of ACTS, George Sebastian said from 1956 till 1996 St Thomas Day was a public holiday. “ However in 1996, when A.K.Antony was the Chief Minister, his government withdrew the holiday and we have on numerous occasions requested successive governments to reinstate the holiday, but nothing has happened,” said Sebastian.

Incidentally in Kerala, early this week for Eid, the state government declared Wednesday and Thursday as holidays for all educational institutions and more importantly what ACTS points out is that, the examinations which was listed to be held on Wednesday has been now listed for July 3, when Christian’s observe St Thomas Day.

2023062931187

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Discount on liquor price: HC issues notice on vendors’ plea challenging...

    Taxi driver held for killing youth after a clash in Delhi

    Plastic recycling: CIPET to teach bodies latest reuse technology

    50% of firms fell victim to ransomware in 2022, despite majority...