Christians in Kerala are upset as repeated requests to successive governments to reverse the 1996 order cancelling the public holiday on St Thomas Day have gone unheeded.

Observed on July 3 every year across the world, the day celebrates the life and deeds of St Thomas.

He was one of the 12 Apostles of Jesus Christ and in the 1st Century A.D, he travelled to India where he preached Christianity and reached Kerala. The Assembly of Christian Trust Services (ACTS) which has two top Christian Bishops as the chief patron on Thursday expressed their displeasure, as on July 3 this year, a few University exams have been scheduled.

General Secretary of ACTS, George Sebastian said from 1956 till 1996 St Thomas Day was a public holiday. “ However in 1996, when A.K.Antony was the Chief Minister, his government withdrew the holiday and we have on numerous occasions requested successive governments to reinstate the holiday, but nothing has happened,” said Sebastian.

Incidentally in Kerala, early this week for Eid, the state government declared Wednesday and Thursday as holidays for all educational institutions and more importantly what ACTS points out is that, the examinations which was listed to be held on Wednesday has been now listed for July 3, when Christian’s observe St Thomas Day.

2023062931187