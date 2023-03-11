New Delhi, March 11 (IANSlife) Christie’s New York celebrates Asian Art Week this spring with eight auctions, five live and three online.

Live sales begin March 21 with Japanese and Korean Art, featuring woodblock prints, Buddhist art, important Korean porcelain and paintings. There will be two live sales on 22 March: Indian, Himalayan and Southeast Asian Works of Art is led by a brilliantly gold-heightened Tibetan painting of Milarepa, an array of Himalayan bronzes, and royal portraits from the Rajput and Deccan states; South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art includes important works by Manjit Bawa, Francis Newton Souza, Maqbool Fida Husain, Sayed Haider Raza, Akbar Padamsee and other luminary artists of the 20th and 21st centuries.

The offerings continue on March 23 , with the highly anticipated auction of J. J. Lally & Co. and the Important Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art auction, which continues with two sessions on March 24. Three online sales complement the live auctions: J. J. Lally & Co. â” The Library, South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art Online and Arts of Asia Online.

ASIAN ART WEEK | LIVE AUCTION OVERVIEW:

Japanese and Korean Art

March 21, 2023 | 10 a.m.

The sale is led by an important Joseon Dynasty moon jar, followed by masterpieces by Chong Son and an excellent example of Park Sookeun. Among our diverse selection, this sale features an early impression of Katsushika Hokusai’s masterpiece the Great Wave; a fine group of Japanese traditional paintings from renowned collections; selections of Buddhist art, lacquer works including a group of inro from a private English collection, sculptures, ceramics, metalworks, arms and armor, modern and contemporary art, and important Korean works of art and paintings.

Indian, Himalayan and Southeast Asian Works of Art

March 22, 2023 | 8:30 a.m.

A wide selection of works from across India, the Himalayas, and Southeast Asia is led by a group of Gandharan masterpieces, foremost among them a large, finely carved grey schist figure of Buddha Shakyamuni. Among the selection of Himalayan paintings, highlights include a brilliantly gold-heightened Tibetan painting of Milarepa, an eighteenth-century Imperial Chinese painting of Vajrapani, and a fourteenth-fifteenth-century Nepalese paubha of a Vasudhara mandala. An assortment of Himalayan bronzes will also be presented, including a rare ‘Buddha niche’ plaque from Densatil Monastery and large fifteenth-century Tibetan gilt-bronze figures of Ratnasambhava and Akshobhya. The sale concludes with an impressive collection of Indian court paintings, including a large and attractive folio from Purkhu’s Harivamsa, a seventeenth-century Mughal zenana scene, and an array of striking royal portraits from the Rajput and Deccani states.

ASIAN ART WEEK | ONLINE SALES:

South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art

September 22, 2023 | 11 a.m.

A significant group of works that celebrate diverse artistic practices from South Asia and its diaspora in the 20th and 21st centuries. Highlights include a monumental painting by Manjit Bawa and a set of remarkable early landscapes from the 1940s, 50s and 60s by artists like Francis Newton Souza, Sayed Haider Raza, Akbar Padamsee, Ram Kumar and Maqbool Fida Husain. Accompanying them are exceptional works by pioneers of South Asian modernism Jamini Roy, Abdur Rahman Chughtai, George Keyt and Rashid Choudhury, and rare works by Anwar Jalal Shemza, Zarina and Rummana Hussain. The catalogue also celebrates Maharaja Sayajirao University and the seminal Baroda Group of artists associated with this institution with works by Narayan Shridhar Bendre, Sankho Chaudhuri, Bhupen Khakhar, Jeram Patel and Gulammohammed Sheikh among others.

J. J. Lally & Co.

March 23, 2023 | 8:30 a.m.

A dedicated sale of works from the gallery of one of the most important connoisseurs and dealers in fine Chinese art. The live auction will encompass Chinese ceramics and works of art from the Shang through the Qing dynasties. Highlights include a very rare Guan bottle vase formerly in the collection of Carl Kempe, a very rare ‘peacock feather’-glazed mallet vase, Yongzheng mark and period (1723-1735), a remarkable imperial fahua ‘dragon’ jar, guan, Chenghua-Hongzhi period, late 15th century, and a rare imperial gilt-bronze bell, bian zhong, Kangxi period, dated by cast inscription to 1713. This sale celebrates the legacy and significant contribution to the field of Chinese art made by J.J. Lally & Co. For nearly four decades J. J. Lally & Co. presented pieces of the highest caliber to the most prominent collectors and museums worldwide. J.J. Lally & Co.’s carefully planned exhibitions and impeccably researched catalogues solidified the impeccable reputation of the gallery and the esteemed dealer who created it.

Important Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art

March 23, 2023 | 2 p.m.

March 24, 2023 | 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Outstanding works from a number of important private collections of ceramics and early Chinese works of art, as well as a curated selection of important classical Chinese furniture. Highlights include a 17th-century exceptional and very rare huanghuali folding chair, an important early Western Zhou-dynasty bronze ritual wine vessel, jue, formerly from the Liu Tizhi collection, a large Northern Wei dynasty sandstone figure of a bodhisattva, an exquisite and very rare Yongzheng-period small doucai moon flask as well as lacquer, cloisonne enamel, jade carvings and glass from various private collections.

South Asian Modern + Contemporary Online

March 15-28, 2023 | Online

Works by well-known artists at accessible estimates, including exceptional figurative works by Tyeb Mehta, Maqbool Fida Husain, Francis Newton Souza and Bikash Bhattacharjee, alongside early landscapes by Benodebehari Mukherjee, Avinash Chandra, Kanwal Krishna and Walter Langhammer, and abstract paintings by Sayed Haider Raza, Biren De, Laxman Shreshtha, Ismail Gulgee and Mohammed Kibria. Also includes a selection of contemporary works by artists including Atul Dodiya, Sheila Makhijani and Seher Shah.

Arts of Asia Online

March 15-29, 2023 | Online

A wide selection of works across Asia and in various media, including furniture, jade carvings, lacquerwares, ceramics, metalwork, textiles, bronze sculpture, stone sculpture, prints, and paintings. Arts of Asia Online also highlights property from important collections including Chinese Ceramics from the J.M. Hu Zandelou Collection, Chinese Jade Carvings from the T. Eugene Worrell Collection, and Important Chinese Rank Badges from the David Hugus Collection, as well as a British collection of Japanese inro. With a wide range of estimates, and a number of works offered with no reserve, Arts of Asia Online presents opportunities for both burgeoning and established collectors of Asian art.

J. J. Lally & Co. â” The Library

March 15-30, 2023 | Online

Visitors to J. J. Lally & Co. will remember the iconic reference library, which also served as a quiet, private space for first-hand viewing, study and discussion. The sale of the library will comprise 116 lots of essential volumes for the new and experienced collector, including reference books, scholarly journals, museum exhibitions, auction catalogues from the 1970s-2021, as well as a complete set of J. J. Lally & Co. exhibition catalogues.

