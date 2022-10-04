A well-balanced Christie’s Golf team played quality and strategic golf to win 5 of their 7 matches against team ‘B I Luxury’ on Day-4 of the ‘Lloyd Delhi Golf Club League here on Tuesday.

Christie’s have 23 points from two outings and seem well positioned to make it to the knock-out stage.

In a close-fought contest, team ‘Bajaj Foundation’ won 3 of their matches and drew 1 against team ‘Athletic Drive’ to total 8 points.

‘The A-Team’ saw Asian Games Gold Medalist Rishi Narain birdie the 17th to draw his game. With 4 wins and 1 draw, ‘The A-Team’ scored 10 points as against 5.5 scored by team ‘robo4me’.

In the final session of the day, team ‘Tee Birds’ won 4 of their 7 matches and drew 1 to score 9.5 points against team ‘SwingKKings’.

The League, being played at the historic par-72 Delhi Golf Club course, features 13 days of hard-fought golf and will conclude in a Grand Finale on October 22.

The tournament is being played on a “Four-ball better-ball Matchplay” Format.

The League will be played in two stages – a Round Robin stage followed by a Knock-out stage. During each playoff match between two teams, each team will field 7 pairs (14 players).

The Finals will be played on the 22nd of Oct 2022.

