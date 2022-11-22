New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANSlife) On November 30, Christie’s will present Shen the T. rex – a rare, scientifically-important Tyrannosaurus rex (T. rex) skeleton, researched by leading palaeontologists from global institutions. An historic moment, this will be the first time a T. rex skeleton has ever been offered at auction in Asia. The lot will highlight the 20th/21st Century Art Evening Sale during Christie’s Hong Kong Autumn Auction Week, and the estimate is available on request.

Shen the T. rex has been researched by the leading academic palaeontologists Dr. David A. Burnham, Professor of Palaeontology and Theropod specialist, and Dr. John R. Nudds, Professor of Palaeontology, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Manchester.

The skeleton will be physically on view at the Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall in Singapore, before being displayed and auctioned at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, offering an incredible opportunity for collectors, science enthusiasts, and dinosaur fans alike to view and learn about this iconic prehistoric predator. Christie’s are dedicated to sharing monumental moments such as this as widely as possible, as part of their commitment to fostering education and appreciation for art and cultural treasures.

Francis Belin, President, Christie’s Asia Pacific, commented: “It is an honour to be entrusted with the first auction in Asia of a T. rex skeleton – a groundbreaking moment for the market in the region. This is a world-class specimen for museums and institutions, and its auction in Hong Kong in November offers an unprecedented opportunity for APAC collectors to own an exceptional piece of our global natural history. Shen the T. rex significantly diversifies our Hong Kong Autumn Auction sale offerings this year, following in the footsteps of two outstanding dinosaur skeletons auctioned at Christie’s in New York – STAN the T. rex, which sold for a record-breaking US$31.8 million in 2020, and most recently this May, The Raptor, which sold for US$12.4 million. We have witnessed a growing demand in the region for objects of historical significance, and we sincerely look forward to engaging museums, institutions, collectors and the general public around the world for this remarkable opportunity.”

James Hyslop, Head of Science & Natural History, Christie’s, added: “From its surging, bloodthirsty stance, to its remarkable preservation, this is one of the most scientifically studied T. rex skeletons to come to auction. After the unforgettable, record-breaking sale of STAN at Christie’s New York in 2020, it is a thrill and an immense privilege for us to be trusted with the sale of another wonderous T. rex skeleton.”

Georgina Hilton, Head of Classic Art, Christie’s Asia Pacific, added: “On both a professional and personal level, it will be an extraordinary moment for me to see, in reality, Shen the T. rex fully assembled in all its ferocious glory. Sharing this opportunity with our esteemed collectors and engaging museums and educational institutions is wonderfully exciting, and it will undoubtdly bring a great learning experience for all ages when it is on show to the public at Singapore’s Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall and at the HKCEC in Hong Kong. The spotlight is clearly on dinosaurs in Hong Kong, with the skeleton’s sale following the Science Museum’s exhibition, The Big Eight – Dinosaur Revelation, and we are delighted to provide a further platform for the public to view and learn about this phenomenal part of our natural history. Shen the T. rex is sure to be an unforgettable highlight of our Autumn Auction Season.”

