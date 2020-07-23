Christina Aguilera ‘escaped into nature’ with son

Los Angeles, July 23 (IANS) Pop star Christina Aguilera went on a road trip with her son Max.

The singer took to Instagram to share photos from the recent trip, reports etonline.com. In the photos, Aguilera and her 12-year-old son, wearing cowboy hats, are standing at the door of a mobile RV trailer.

“Escaped into nature for a bit” the singer captioned the photos.

It’s unclear if Aguilera’s daughter, Summer, joined them or not.

Aguilera later shared a video showing her relaxing in a swimming pool and lip-syncing a cover version of her hit song “Lady marmalade”, while drinking a glass of wine.

–IANS

