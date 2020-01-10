Christina Aguilera, fiance make rare public appearance

Los Angeles, Jan 16 (IANS) Singer Christina Aguilera was spotted picking up her five-year-old daughter, Summer Rain, from school. She was joined by her fiance Matthew Rutler.

Christina sported a hot pink jacket, a semi-sheer black top and a pair of black pants for the outing in Santa Monica, California. She also accessorised her look with sunglasses and a pair of black sneakers. Rutler donned a black hoodie and blue jeans, reports eonline.com.

This was a rare public outing for the couple. The stars, who got engaged in 2014, were last spotted attending the world premiere of “The Addams Family” in Los Angeles in October.

Aguilera is also a mother to 12-year-old Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

During an interview last year, the “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker had opened up about raising her two children.

“I’m a huge kid at heart, and they give me the opportunity to play and be able to instil and encourage their imaginations,” she had said.

“You’re part of these amazing little people’s lives, and it teaches you patience and teaches you things about yourself that you don’t like, that you want to work on. It’s a constant journey of learning. They teach me so much and they challenge me all the time to be better,” she had added.

