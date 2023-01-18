Actress Christina Applegate, who famously played the character of Amy Green (Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green’s sister) in the American sitcom ‘Friends’, is clapping back against hate comments about her looks.

The actress, 51, said she reached out to someone on social media who commented on a recent article about her and her daughter at the Critics Choice Awards and received a startling message in response, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from ‘People’ about me and my kids at the CCA,” Applegate tweeted. “Of course I told her that it wasn’t nice. This was her reply.”

Alongside the tweet, she shared a screenshot of the messages that the person appeared to send, which read, “MS (multiple sclerosis) didn’t make you look that way a plastic surgeon did. And you are a scammer and are not (Christina) Applegate.” A second message read, “And a bad plastic surgeon at that.”

According to ‘People’, the 28th Critics Choice Awards in January was the first awards show the actress attended since confirming her MS diagnosis in 2021.

At the ceremony, she was nominated for best actress in a comedy series, which Jean Smart won for her performance in Hacks.

Ahead of the show, Applegate wrote on Twitter: “So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS. NERVOUS! But grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me.”

Applegate has been stepping out more recently following her first post-diagnosis public appearance at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, during which she received a coveted star for her acting work.

20230118-173402