Christina Ricci shares how ‘Wednesday’ cast was impacted by the Ukraine war

Actress Christina Ricci, who stars as the mysterious new character Marilyn Thornhill in Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’, explained how a global tragedy affected the filming of the series.

After E! News asked if Ricci had “any stories from set,” the actress shared that the cast was filming in Romania when Russian president Vladimir Putin announced an invasion of Ukraine on February 24, reports eonline.com.

“We were seven miles from that power plant that almost was the nuclear power plant that almost exploded,” Ricci exclusively told eonline.com.

“So it was a little tense. But we all bonded over how soon our government would get us out of there if anything crazy happened.”

Filming of ‘Wednesday’ began in September 2021 in Bucharest, Romania, and wrapped up the next March.

Ricci famously played the role of Wednesday Addams in 1991’s ‘The Addams Family’ and its 1993 sequel, ‘Addams Family Values’. Now, she’s handing the role over to Jenna Ortega, who will be portraying Wednesday as she transfers to Nevermore Academy, which is a “safe haven” for even the freakiest of supernatural children, according to the series’ trailer.

According to Ricci, Ortega didn’t need any coaching to get into the role.

“She is such a competent adult actress,” the star revealed.

“She does not need me telling her how to do anything. She’s so wonderful.”

