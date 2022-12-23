ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Christmas away from home, Tina Philip will celebrate with ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ family

NewsWire
0
0

TV actress Tina Philip shares her excitement as she will be celebrating Christmas with the entire cast on the sets of her show.

The actress, who is known for her shows such as ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’, ‘Laal Ishq’, and ‘Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee’, opens up on her celebration plans: “This is the first time I will be celebrating Christmas with the cast of my show. Usually, every year I travel back home to London to celebrate this festival with my family. But this year, because of work commitments I won’t be able to, however, my co-stars and I have decided to celebrate Christmas this year by playing the best game of the festival ‘Secret Santa’.”

Tina is seen playing the character of Rhea in the popular daily soap, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, who keeps creating issues in the life of the lead characters, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar). She elaborates on the entire games and fun activities that will be part of the celebration.

She added: “I personally like the concept of this game; it builds up so much curiosity to find out who Santa is and the guessing part of it is never-ending. I am really very excited to celebrate Christmas this year with my on-screen family and I hope this festival brings only joy to everyone’s life.”

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

20221223-125603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    OTT release date locked for Nani-starrer ‘Ante Sundaraniki’

    Rihanna, beau A$ap Rocky ‘planning to marry in Barbados after birth...

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Priyanka, Ankit call Abdu Rozik a biased captain

    Radhika Madan starts her fifth film of the year with Akshay...