TV actress Tina Philip shares her excitement as she will be celebrating Christmas with the entire cast on the sets of her show.

The actress, who is known for her shows such as ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’, ‘Laal Ishq’, and ‘Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee’, opens up on her celebration plans: “This is the first time I will be celebrating Christmas with the cast of my show. Usually, every year I travel back home to London to celebrate this festival with my family. But this year, because of work commitments I won’t be able to, however, my co-stars and I have decided to celebrate Christmas this year by playing the best game of the festival ‘Secret Santa’.”

Tina is seen playing the character of Rhea in the popular daily soap, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, who keeps creating issues in the life of the lead characters, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar). She elaborates on the entire games and fun activities that will be part of the celebration.

She added: “I personally like the concept of this game; it builds up so much curiosity to find out who Santa is and the guessing part of it is never-ending. I am really very excited to celebrate Christmas this year with my on-screen family and I hope this festival brings only joy to everyone’s life.”

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

20221223-125603