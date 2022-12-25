After a gap of two years, hundreds of devotees and followers of Ramakrishna Paramahansa and Swami Vivekananda could participate in Christmas celebration within the premises of the Belur Math – Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission in Howrah district of West Bengal.

The celebration was held late Saturday evening.

Christmas is traditionally celebrated at Belur Math as ‘Jishu Khrishto o Mary Matar Pujo (Worship of Jesus Christ’). Participated by the Swamijis (monks) of Belur Math, the event, considered as the perfect reflection of the lesson of “Sarva Dharma Samanya” as propagated by Shri Ramakrishna and Swami Vivekananda.

According to the mission authorities, the event became a close door affair during the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, with the situation improving this year the celebration went back to its old form with the devotees and followers participating with full enthusiasm.

The event was marked by worship of Jesus Christ and Mother Mary with the Swamijis participating in the rituals by lighting lamps, candles and incense sticks in front of a garlanded giant picture and offering flowers and cake. Even the Swamijis performed Carol songs.

As per the historical records on a chilling winter night of December 1996, Swami Vivekananda was speaking to his fellow monks about the life and sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity and gave a call to them to adopt the path of humanity, human service and unification. Incidentally, the night was Christmas eve and in a way the event marked the way for celebration of Christmas at Belur Math.

